After Martial Law Decree, Yoon Gets an Ultimatum

South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.
- The declaration was a "grave violation of the constitution. It was a grave act of rebellion and provides perfect grounds for his impeachment," the Democratic Party said in a statement. "We will not sit idly by and watch President Yoon's crime of destroying the constitution and trampling on democracy."
- Impeaching him would require support from two-thirds of the parliament, or 200 of its 300 members, the AP reports. The Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together have 192 seats. But when the parliament rejected Yoon's martial law declaration in a 190-0 vote, about 10 lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party cast ballots supporting the rejection, according to National Assembly officials.