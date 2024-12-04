After Martial Law Decree, Yoon Gets an Ultimatum

Opposition tells South Korean president he will be impeached if he doesn't resign
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 3, 2024 8:54 PM CST
A staff member sprays fire extinguishers to block soldiers entering the main hall of the National Assembly, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.   (Jo Da-un/Yonhap via AP)

South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

  • The declaration was a "grave violation of the constitution. It was a grave act of rebellion and provides perfect grounds for his impeachment," the Democratic Party said in a statement. "We will not sit idly by and watch President Yoon's crime of destroying the constitution and trampling on democracy."
  • Impeaching him would require support from two-thirds of the parliament, or 200 of its 300 members, the AP reports. The Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together have 192 seats. But when the parliament rejected Yoon's martial law declaration in a 190-0 vote, about 10 lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party cast ballots supporting the rejection, according to National Assembly officials.

  • On Tuesday night, Yoon abruptly imposed the emergency martial law, vowing to eliminate "anti-state" forces after he struggled to push forward his agenda in the opposition-dominated parliament. But his martial law was effective for only about six hours, as the National Assembly voted to overrule the president.
  • After Yoon's declaration, troops carrying rifles and police officers were quickly deployed at parliament to ban the entrance of people, as protesters crowded outside the parliamentary compound. An AP photographer saw at least three helicopters, likely from the military, that landed inside the Assembly grounds, while two or three helicopters circled above the site.
  • No major violence has been reported. The troops and police personnel were later seen leaving the ground of the National Assembly after the parliamentary vote to lift the martial law. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik said: "Even with our unfortunate memories of military coups, our citizens have surely observed the events of today and saw the maturity of our military."
  • The BBC reports that according to local media, leaders of Yoon's party have agreed to demand that he leave the party. Many of Yoon's staffers have reportedly offered to resign.

  • The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which has more than 1.2 million members, called for an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon steps down, the Guardian reports.
  • If Yoon is impeached, he'll be stripped of his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court can rule on his fate.
  • In Washington, the White House said the US was "seriously concerned" by the events in Seoul. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said President Biden's administration was not notified in advance of the martial law announcement and was in contact with the South Korean government. Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said there was no effect on the more than 27,000 US service members based in South Korea.
