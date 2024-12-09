Trump Turns Photo Op With Jill Biden Into Fragrance Ad

Donald Trump and Jill Biden turned heads over the weekend when they were spotted briefly chatting at a Paris event for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, as a chair between them meant for French first lady Brigitte Macron was temporarily unoccupied. It's what the US president-elect posted on Sunday, however, that raised even more eyebrows—an ad of sorts using the AP photo of him and the US first lady taken by Thibault Camus to promote Trump's fragrance line, reports the Hill .

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," Trump wrote in a Sunday Truth Social post, which showed himself and Biden interacting, along with the tagline "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" On his product website, Trump adds that the perfumes and colognes selling for $199 are "a rallying cry in a bottle" for "patriots who never back down." The bottles show Trump with a raised fist, resembling the gesture he made after the first assassination attempt against him.

Trump, who also said in his post that the fragrance selections would make "great Christmas gifts for the family," added in a video for the products that "we all wanna be winning," per USA Today. "We have to win. This fragrance is all about strength and success and confidence for men and for women." The paper also notes that, despite the acrimony between Trump and President Biden, the two did meet in the Oval Office following Trump's election victory. During that visit, Jill Biden slipped a note to Trump for his wife, incoming first lady Melania Trump, who didn't visit the White House with her husband. (More Donald Trump stories.)