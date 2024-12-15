More Colleges Teaching Students to Be Influencers

Becoming an influencer is now an aspirational career choice, with more than half of Gen Zers wishing they could carve out employment on their phones, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But without a rulebook in a constantly evolving, potentially lucrative field, treading that path isn't so simple. The Hill reports that colleges are answering the call by providing courses, and in some cases, entire degrees, on how to pay the bills as an online content creator. And while there are plenty of influencer success stories that have cropped up without formal training, some academics believe teaching these skills is worth the effort. "We would be remiss if we did not treat this as a skill our students need going out into the world," says Jessica Maddox, who teaches a class called Social Media Storytelling at the University of Alabama.