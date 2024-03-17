When Influencers' Kids Grow Up, a Harsh Reality

The phenomenon of "influencer parents" has been around long enough now that many of the once-young children featured in their videos and social media posts have grown into adults. And as Cosmopolitan explains, they are encountering a harsh truth upon turning 18: They're not entitled to a single penny of the money they generated from living their lives in public. Illinois is currently the only state that requires a percentage of the money be set aside for children under 16 in a trust. Several other states are working on similar measures, but the movement has been slow-going, despite the industry's value of $21 billion as of last year. Of course, all is well—on the financial front, at least—if parents create such trusts on their own. But it's not difficult to find examples of the contrary.

The magazine speaks to a woman in her early 20s whose childhood videos became her family's main source of income, as her mother landed sponsored posts with brands selling everything from diapers to sanitary pads. The latter "was so mortifying," the woman adds, recalling how she had to go through puberty in the public eye. It was only upon turning 18 that she discovered her mother had set aside no money for her. The story recounts other examples, including that of Cam Barrett, now 25, who is pushing for greater protections for "content kids," as she calls them. "My friends say I'm fighting for little Cam," she says. "It feels very healing because I didn't have anyone to fight for me as a kid." Read the full story, which includes interviews of vlogging parents who are making a point to set aside money for their children. (Or read other longform recaps.)