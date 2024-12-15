Players Bail After Coach Quits, So School Abandons Bowl Game

Now that dozens of its players want off the team—including all three of its quarterbacks—Marshall has decided its roster is too depleted to compete in this year's Independence Bowl. So the school has bailed out of the Dec. 28 game, ESPN reports. Marshall had 36 players in the transfer portal as of Saturday morning, including 29 scholarship players. The exodus happened after head coach Charles Huff resigned when contract talks stalled. "Any time coaches leave to take other jobs, it is emotional," Tony Gibson, Huff's successor, told reporters, per CBS Sports . "And kids that are 18 to 22 years old are going to make emotional decisions instead of just breathing for a day or two."

Louisiana Tech will take Marshall's place in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Independence Bowl said in an announcement Saturday that added the staff is "thrilled we found an opponent for Army." Marshall said it was withdrawing "after falling below the roster minimum that was deemed medically safe," per NBC Sports. Thundering Herd players who entered the transfer portal include quarterbacks Braylon Braxton, Stone Earle, and Cole Pennington; star linebacker Jaden Yates; AJD Turner, the team's top rusher last season, and three of Marshall's top seven receivers.

When Huff went to Southern Mississippi, Marshall quickly hired Gibson, who was the defensive coordinator at North Carolina State. The new coach called a meeting when he arrived on campus in Huntington, West Virginia, to meet the team. He called and texted players and held more meetings Friday and Saturday. Players are entitled to freely enter the transfer portal after a coaching change at their school, per Yahoo Sports. (More college football stories.)