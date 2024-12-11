2 Kids Die After Falling Through Thin Ice

An 11-year-old girl who fell through the ice while trying to help a 12-year-old boy who plunged in before her over the weekend has also died, authorities said Tuesday, per the AP. The two children were at Washington Park Lake in Albany, New York, at about 4:30pm Saturday when the boy tried to walk across the frozen lake and fell through the ice, Albany police said in a news release. The girl followed to try to help the boy but she fell in also, police said. Albany police officers and firefighters responded and rescued the girl, who was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said the girl had died from her injuries.