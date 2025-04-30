Trump: 'This Is Biden's Stock Market'

Stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning after the Commerce Department said the US economy shrank in the first quarter of this year, but the person who was president for most of that time blamed the first GDP drop since early 2022 on his predecessor. "This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's. I didn't take over until January 20th," President Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang.'"

Whether it is the Biden stock market or the Trump stock market apparently depends on which way it is moving. Axios reports that in an all-caps Truth Social post in January 2024, when markets were rising, Trump said, "This is the Trump stock market because my polls against Biden are so good that investors are projecting that I will win, and that will drive the market up." Stocks rose after Trump was elected in November, with investors hoping for deregulation and tax cuts. On the eve of his inauguration, he called it the "Trump effect," but with steep drops after tariff announcements, the first 100 days of his presidency have been the worst for the stock market since Richard Nixon was president, NBC News reports.

"This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other," Trump said in his Wednesday post. Asked about the post during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, the president said: "I'm not taking credit or discredit for the stock market. I'm just saying we inherited a mess." He added that Biden could also be held responsible for the economy's performance in the April to July quarter, USA Today reports. "You could even say the next quarter is sort of Biden," Trump said. "We're turning it around. It's a big ship to turn around, and we're going to have the greatest country financially in the history of the world." Stocks recovered later in the day, and major indexes notched modest gains. (More President Trump stories.)