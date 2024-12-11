'Tiger Woods of Scrabble' Wins in a Language He Can't Speak

A New Zealand man known as the "Tiger Woods of Scrabble" has won yet another title, in a language he can't even speak. CNN reports that 57-year-old Nigel Richards scooped up the top prize last month in the board game's Spanish world championship, beating out about 150 challengers from nearly two dozen other nations, including Spain and various South American countries—despite the fact that Richards doesn't speak Spanish. Richards, who has racked up almost 200 tournament wins and is ranked first by the World English Language Scrabble Players Association, lost just one game out of 24 in the Granada tourney, per the AP. For context, Argentina's Benjamin Olaizola, who came in second in Spain's championship series and actually does speak Spanish, won just 18 of his games. More: