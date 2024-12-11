'Tiger Woods of Scrabble' Wins in a Language He Can't Speak

New Zealand's Nigel Richards wins Spanish title in 'incredible humiliation'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 11, 2024 7:38 AM CST
'Tiger Woods of Scrabble' Wins Spanish Title, Can't Speak Spanish
Nigel Richards preps for a game on Aug. 13, 2014, at the National Scrabble Championships in Buffalo, New York.   (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File)

A New Zealand man known as the "Tiger Woods of Scrabble" has won yet another title, in a language he can't even speak. CNN reports that 57-year-old Nigel Richards scooped up the top prize last month in the board game's Spanish world championship, beating out about 150 challengers from nearly two dozen other nations, including Spain and various South American countries—despite the fact that Richards doesn't speak Spanish. Richards, who has racked up almost 200 tournament wins and is ranked first by the World English Language Scrabble Players Association, lost just one game out of 24 in the Granada tourney, per the AP. For context, Argentina's Benjamin Olaizola, who came in second in Spain's championship series and actually does speak Spanish, won just 18 of his games. More:

  • It's not the first time that Richards has achieved such a notable win: In 2015, he won the French Scrabble championship, even though he doesn't speak French. Good friend Liz Fagerlund tells CNN that, to prep for that tournament, Richards studied the French dictionary for nine weeks; she adds to the AP that he studied the Spanish word list for about a year. "It's most likely that he's wired differently—he doesn't even study the pages word by word," she tells CNN. "He can look at a page full of words and absorb them all."
  • Richards repeated his French win in 2018. He has also dominated the Scrabble world in his own language, at one time holding the British, US, and world titles all at once.

  • His mom, meanwhile, says her reclusive son wasn't even a stellar English student growing up and never went to college. "I don't think he's ever read a book, apart from the dictionary," Adrienne Fischer told a New Zealand newspaper in 2010, per the AP.
  • Descriptions of Richards' most recent victory range from "an incredible humiliation" (per Olaizola) to "the height of absurdity," though Olaizola also doesn't seem terribly surprised that Richards was able to pull off this latest feat, per the Guardian. "This is someone with very particular, incredible abilities," Olaizola told broadcaster Cadena SER. "He's a gifted guy."
