The Fed Has Its Final Data Point Before Rate-Cut Decision

Fueled by pricier used cars, hotel rooms, and groceries, inflation in the United States moved slightly higher last month in the latest sign that some price pressures remain elevated. Consumer prices rose 2.7% in November from a year earlier, up from a yearly figure of 2.6% in October. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices increased 3.3%, the same as in the previous month. Measured month to month, prices climbed 0.3% from October to November, the biggest such increase since April. Core prices also rose 0.3% for a fourth straight month. The Wall Street Journal reports the figures synced with economists' expectations. More: