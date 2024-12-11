The Amazing Kreskin Dies '10 Days From Retirement'

The Amazing Kreskin is no longer with us. The mentalist, a presence on TV talk shows for decades, has died at age 89, his family said in a post on X Tuesday. Born George Joseph Kresge Jr. in New Jersey in 1935, he was inspired to become a mentalist by the comic strip "Mandrake the Magician," Variety reports. Kreskin was known for feats including telling audience members he had never met their license plate or social security numbers, NBC News reports. He said he would pay $1 million to any audience member who could prove he was using assistants or hidden devices.

Kreskin was also known to have audiences hide his paycheck, saying that if he couldn't find it, he wouldn't get paid. He said he only lost nine times in all his years of performing. In his book Secrets of the Amazing Kreskin, he said he is "not a psychic, an occultist, or fortune teller. I am not a mind reader, medium, or hypnotist. There is nothing supernatural about anything that I do. I am a scientist, a researcher in the field of suggestion and 'extrasensory' perceptions. I perform what I discover."

Kreskin appeared on shows "hosted by everyone from Merv Griffin to Johnny Carson to Jimmy Fallon," the AP reports. His own show, The Amazing World of Kreskin, aired from 1972 to 1975. Former manager Ryan Galway says Kreskin was still performing around 300 shows a year well into his 80s. "The Amazing Kreskin cared only to perform for all of you. 10 more days until his retirement," his family said on X. NBC News notes that was a reference to Kreskin's remarks in a CBS interview before his 80th birthday. Discussing retirement, he said, "It's going to be 10 days after I pass away." He added, "I'm one of these rare blessed people. I have a tremendous passion for what I do." (More obituary stories.)