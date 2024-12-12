Trump Has a Job for Kari Lake

Kari Lake may have lost her Senate bid (and her gubernatorial bid), but President-elect Trump has plans for her. Trump on Wednesday tapped Lake, a longtime Phoenix television news anchor, as director of Voice of America, the nation's biggest international broadcaster. "She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the US Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media," Trump said in his announcement. Voice of America, which is funded by the government and launched in 1942, broadcasts news on radio, TV, and online in 49 languages.