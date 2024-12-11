SpaceX's Value Explodes

Elon Musk's SpaceX appears to be worth twice what it was last year. Bloomberg and the Financial Times report the company and its investors have agreed to buy back stock from employees at $185 a share, which values SpaceX at $350 billion. That would make SpaceX the most valuable private startup on the planet, per the Times. An employee share sale in 2023 pegged the company's value at $180 billion, and the Times reports that just a month ago, SpaceX had suggested pricing shares at $125, which would have made for a $250 billion valuation. That figure was "bumped ... up by an eye-watering $100 billion amid extremely high investor appetite."

Musk wrote on X, "What's really crazy about this is that almost no investors wanted to sell shares even at a $350B valuation! SpaceX reduced the amount of shares it bought back from employees in order to allow some new investors in." SpaceX itself has reportedly offered to buy back $500 million of employee shares, with investors bringing the total buyback to up to $1.25 billion. The Guardian reports SpaceX "earn[s] substantial sums from US government contracts," flagging more than $700 million in contracts that were secured in October alone from the US Space Force. Many expect things to get even rosier under a Trump administration. Musk holds a 42% stake in the company. (More SpaceX stories.)