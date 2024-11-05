Jason Kelce Talks About His Reaction to Fan Who Used Slur

Jason Kelce says he could have done a better job of handling his confrontation with a football fan at last weekend's Penn State game . The former NFL star threw the man's phone to the ground after the man heckled Kelce about his brother, calling Travis Kelce "a f----- for dating Taylor Swift." At the beginning of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the elder Kelce, who this year retired from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles , said, "I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don't think that's a productive thing. I don't think it leads to discourse."

He continued, per People, "In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have. Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rules. That's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with decency and respect. I'm going to keep doing that moving forward." He concluded by saying the broadcast was not the appropriate platform to go into any further detail. The New York Post rounds up reactions from fans online who took Kelce's side, saying no apology was necessary. Penn State Police and Public Safety said Monday night that an investigation into the incident is underway.