Tonight Could Bring Some of 2024's Final Fireballs

The Geminids—among the few major meteor showers to come from asteroids—peak on Friday, one of the year's last chances to see fireballs in the sky. The shower often produces meteors with a distinctly more yellow glow, likely due to the unusual origin material, said Sally Brummel, planetarium manager at the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum. Under ideal viewing conditions, the Geminids typically put on one of the best and brightest shows of the year, due to the high volume of meteors visible each hour. However, although this year could see up to 15 meteors per hour at peak time, there will be an almost full moon this year as well, according to the American Meteor Society. The moonlight "will wash out a lot of them," Brummel said. Viewing lasts until Dec. 21, per the AP. More:

What is a meteor shower? Multiple meteor showers occur annually, and you don't need special equipment to see them. Most meteor showers originate from the debris of comets, but a few—including the Geminids—result from the debris of asteroids. The Geminids come from the sun-orbiting asteroid 3200 Phaethon.