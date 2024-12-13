Colombia Busts Alleged Hitwoman 'the Doll'

An alleged Colombian hitwoman is off the streets after she was arrested last week and accused in a string of gang killings, per the Independent . Authorities say 23-year-old Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, known by the alias "la Muñeca," or "the Doll," is second-in-command of the Los de la M gang, involved in drug trafficking in Colombia's Santander region, and led a small group of assassins. In a recent case, she allegedly lured an ex-boyfriend, who was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle on July 23, per Global News . And it has not gone unnoticed that she greatly resembles actor Aubrey Plaza.

"Sometimes, criminal organizations offer some women the opportunity to develop a leadership scheme," says an organized crime expert. "And since prejudice and machismo make them invisible in some way—they can advance in those activities without being seen." Rodriguez was arrested alongside Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, 24, who reportedly used the alias "Gorda Sicaria," or "Fat Hitwoman," and a male suspect who used the alias "Leopoldo." "With the capture of alias La Muñeca and alias Leopoldo, a period of calm has been created in the region," said Lt. Col. Mauricio Herrera. A 9mm pistol and a revolver were seized during the arrests. They will now undergo ballistics tests to determine if they were involved in murders and other crimes in the city of Barrancabermeja. No charges against the suspects have yet been announced.

But there is plenty of "source material for a Netflix series three to five years from now," Vice reports. During her Dec. 5 arrest, Rodriguez peered up through her long dark hair, staring straight at a camera, "pulling a straight-faced expression akin to Plaza's signature deadpan style," per the Independent. Fans of the 40-year-old Parks and Recreation alum, who is of Puerto Rican descent, noticed the resemblance, with many on social media calling for her to play Rodriguez "in the inevitable movie." After all, "Plaza has made a career of playing characters with dead eyes and a dark personality," per the Escapist. She even played a hitwoman on Criminal Minds.