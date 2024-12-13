SCOTUS Justice Is About to Fulfill Another Childhood Dream

From a Harvard acting class with Matt Damon to her latest stint on the Great White Way, it's fair to speculate that Kentanji Brown Jackson may very well have been a thespian if she hadn't chosen a career on the bench. Axios reports that, for one performance only on Saturday night, the 54-year-old Supreme Court justice will have a walk-on role in & Juliet , a Broadway musical comedy that the outlet describes as "a quirky reimagining of Romeo and Juliet." Per Deadline , the ensemble role was created just for Jackson, who will take the stage sometime after the show kicks off at 8pm at Manhattan's Stephen Sondheim Theatre .

Jackson, who became the high court's first Black female justice in June 2022, wrote in her recent Lovely One memoir that she'd written in one of her Harvard application essays that she hoped one day "to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage." The Instagram account for & Juliet applauded that mission on Monday, noting, "Let's make that teenage dream come true, Justice Jackson." Those who manage to nab tickets for Jackson's show will be able to stick around after it ends for a discussion with the justice. Tickets to Saturday's performance won't come cheap—Axios notes that at last look, the price of admission was starting at around $400. (More Ketanji Brown Jackson stories.)