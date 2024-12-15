Before He Fled, Assad Lied to Everyone About Plans

Bashar al-Assad likely saved his own life by escaping to Russia as rebels closed in on Damascus, Syria, and both Reuters and Bloomberg have reports on his final hours there. One key to his escape, apparently, is that Assad lied through his teeth to close associates and his military commanders right up until the moment he fled. Some highlights:

Hours before he left, Assad assured a meeting of military and security chiefs that Russia would be sending help to ward off the advancing rebels any moment now, per Reuters, whose account is based on more than a dozen interviews with people familiar with Assad's movements. Assad, however, knew from a meeting at the Kremlin on Nov. 28 that Vladimir Putin would not be sending help.