Police: Please Stop Putting Xmas Lights on Your Car

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has shared an image of a pulled-over car sure to elicit some double-takes. The car in question is decked out with Christmas lights, which, alas, is against the law. It's not clear when the stop was made. While "this might look cool and be festive, we would (like) to remind you that it is illegal," says the highway patrol, per UPI. "Please remember to stay safe when celebrating this season!"
The statute at play stipulates that "no person shall drive or move any vehicle or equipment upon any highway with any lamp or device thereon capable of displaying a red or blue light visible from directly in front of the center thereof." And as CBS News reports, this might be a trend that extends beyond Wyoming. The outlet notes that police departments in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and even North Wales in the UK have issued similar pleas to drivers to avoid decking out their vehicles. (More weird crimes stories.)