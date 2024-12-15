Police: Please Stop Putting Xmas Lights on Your Car

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has shared an image of a pulled-over car sure to elicit some double-takes. The car in question is decked out with Christmas lights, which, alas, is against the law. It's not clear when the stop was made. While "this might look cool and be festive, we would (like) to remind you that it is illegal," says the highway patrol, per UPI. "Please remember to stay safe when celebrating this season!"