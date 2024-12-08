Assad Is Out. Now What?

The fall of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria is expected to bring about a fundamental shift in the balance of power in the Mideast. But exactly how that will play out is still in flux. Coverage:



Possible vacuum: The Wall Street Journal reports that the speed with which the government collapsed—10 days—has raised fears of a "dangerous vacuum" in a nation that plays a vital role in the Mideast despite its relatively small size. The main rebel faction behind this latest military push is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, but other rebel groups operate in various regions of the country.

Russia, Iran: In some ways, Assad's fate was sealed by the wars in Ukraine and Lebanon, notes the Journal. His regime has for years been propped by Russia and Iran, but both nations have withdrawn military resources for those wars. (Iran backs Hezbollah in Lebanon.) Russia and Iran also evacuated personnel from Syria in recent days, rather than helping Assad fend off the assault.