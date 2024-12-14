Prince Andrew: I've 'Ceased All Contact' With Accused Spy

A businessman who's been accused of being a Chinese spy has had quite a tour of Britain's royal residences—all at the behest of Prince Andrew, according to recent reports. Per the UK Times , which cites info that emerged at a Thursday hearing, the 64-year-old younger brother of King Charles III personally invited the unnamed man two times to Buckingham Palace, as well as to events at Windsor Castle and St. James' Palace and a 2020 birthday party for the Duke of York at his Royal Lodge estate.

The Chinese national in question, who the BBC says has only been referred to publicly as "H6," was banned from the UK in November 2021 under counterterrorism laws while trying to enter the country. He was said in court as having established an "unusual degree of trust" with Andrew. H6 appealed the decision, but in a Thursday hearing, a British immigration tribunal upheld the ban, reports the AP, which notes that Andrew "has been repeatedly criticized for his links to wealthy foreigners, raising concerns that those individuals are trying to buy access to the royal family."

As for Andrew's relationship with the mysterious businessman, a statement from the duke's office now insists that Andrew has "ceased all contact ... after concerns were raised," adding that "the duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed," per the Times. A source tells the paper that the king has been briefed "through the appropriate channels" on his brother's ties to the alleged spy. (More Prince Andrew stories.)