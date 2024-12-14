Georgia's New Leader 'a Blow to the Country's EU Aspirations'

Former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili became president of the nation of Georgia on Saturday, as the ruling party tightened its grip in what the opposition calls a blow to the country's EU aspirations and a victory for former imperial ruler Russia. Kavelashvili, 53, easily won the vote given the Georgian Dream party's control of a 300-seat electoral college that replaced direct presidential elections in 2017, per the AP . The electoral college is made up of members of Parliament, municipal councils, and regional legislatures. Georgian Dream retained control of Parliament in the South Caucasus nation in an Oct. 26 election that the opposition alleges was rigged with Moscow's help. Georgia's outgoing president and main pro-Western parties have since boycotted parliamentary sessions and demanded a rerun of the ballot.

Georgian Dream's decision last month to suspend talks on their country's bid to join the EU added to the opposition's outrage and galvanized protests. The party has vowed to continue pushing toward EU accession but said it also wants to "reset" ties with Russia. In 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which led to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions as independent, as well as an increase in the Russian military presence in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Critics have accused Georgian Dream—established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia—of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow, accusations the ruling party has denied. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

The pro-West Salome Zourabichvili, 72, has been president since 2018 and has vowed to stay on after her six-year term ends Monday, describing herself as the only legitimate leader until a new election is held. "I remain your President—there is no legitimate parliament & thus no legitimate election or inauguration," she declared on X last month. "My mandate continues." Kavelashvili, once a forward in the Premier League for Manchester City and in several clubs in the Swiss Super League, was elected to Parliament in 2016 on the Georgian Dream ticket and in 2022 co-founded the People's Power political movement, which was allied with Georgian Dream and become known for its strong anti-Western rhetoric. More here.