Hannah Kobayashi: I'm 'Still Processing It All'

After being located in Mexico , Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman whose disappearance prompted a massive search, is back in the United States. The 30-year-old was en route to New York when she missed a connecting flight in Los Angeles last month and then vanished. Authorities ultimately determined she had crossed the southern border of her own free will. An Orange County lawyer says he accompanied Kobayashi back across the border Sunday, acting as her attorney, and that she is safe, USA Today reports. The Los Angeles Police Department says in a statement that Kobayashi, whose father committed suicide amid the search for his daughter, "was observed by US law enforcement to be in good health and did not appear to be under any distress."

Larie Pidgeon, Kobayashi's aunt who split with other family members as she worked to locate her niece, is seen hugging Kobayashi in a handout photo distributed after Kobayashi's return. Pidgeon also issued a statement from Kobayashi to People. "I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all. I kindly ask for respect for myself," Kobayashi says in the statement. "My focus now is on my healing, my peace, and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time." Kobayashi's mother and sister have not commented publicly since they first announced Kobayashi had been found safe last week.