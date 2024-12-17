Wisconsin School Shooter Identified as 15-Year-Old Girl

Police have identified the shooter who killed a student and a teacher at a private school in Wisconsin as Natalie Rupnow, who went by "Samantha" and was a student at the school herself. The 15-year-old ( previously reported to be 17 ) wounded six others, two of them critically, before taking her own life Monday at Abundant Life Christian School, which covers pre-K through 12th grade. Two of the injured have since been released, CNN reports. Police say the shooter opened fire during a study hall at the school, which took place inside a classroom with mixed-grade students, the AP reports. It was a second-grader who called 911 to report the shooting at 10:57am.

Police say they are not aware of any previous interactions the suspected shooter had with law enforcement. They are not yet speculating on a motive, and stressed that no confirmed link has been established between the suspect and a supposed manifesto being shared online, but did say they are investigating writings left behind by the shooter that indicate she was dealing with problems and had planned the attack in advance. The identities of the victims have also not yet been released, and police are not yet sure whether they were specifically targeted, NBC News reports. Police say the shooter's parents are "fully cooperating" with the investigation, and that at this point, authorities do not have plans to charge the parents with a crime.