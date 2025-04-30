Hawaii Set to Introduce a Novel Hotel Tax

In a first-of-its kind move, Hawaii lawmakers are ready to hike a tax imposed on travelers staying in hotels, vacation rentals, and other short-term accommodations and earmark the new money for programs to cope with a warming planet. State leaders say they'll use the funds for projects like replenishing sand on eroding beaches, helping homeowners install hurricane clips on their roofs, and removing invasive grasses like those that fueled the deadly wildfire that destroyed Lahaina nearly two years ago. More: