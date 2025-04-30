Things Got Testy in Trump's '100 Days' Interview on ABC

President called the network 'one of the worst,' told interviewer he'd never heard of him
Posted Apr 30, 2025
Trump's '100 Days' Interview on ABC Got Testy
President Donald Trump exists Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, April 29, 2025.   (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

In addition to his Michigan rally, President Trump gave an interview to ABC News to mark his 100th day in office Tuesday, and it wasn't exactly a friendly one. Words like "contentious" and "testy" were being used to describe Trump's sit-down with Terry Moran, an anchor and senior national correspondent for the network—whom Trump said he picked for the interview because he'd "never heard of" him before. The two clashed on topics including tariffs, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the administration's mass deportation efforts, per outlets including the Independent and the Hill. Some key quotes:

  • Kilmar Abrego Garcia: While discussing the accidental deportation of Abrego Garcia, Trump sparred with Moran over whether the man had MS-13 tattoos (many have said the photos appearing to show such tattoos have been digitally altered, which Moran pointed out to Trump, to no avail). "They're giving you the big break of a lifetime, you know, you're doing the interview," Trump said during this exchange. "I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you ... but you're not being very nice."

  • Tariffs: After a back-and-forth on Trump's trade policies got heated at times, with Trump downplaying Moran's questions about concerns for the US economy, Moran eventually asked, "So your answer to the concern about the tariffs is, 'Everything's gonna be hunky-dory?'" Trump replied, "Everybody's gonna be just fine. It wouldn't have been if I didn't do this. I had a choice. I could leave it, have a nice, easy time. But I think ultimately you wouldn't had an implosion. Our country had inflation that was worse than they've ever had it before. You don't mention that. Why don't you mention that?"
  • Hegseth: Trump defended his defense secretary despite reports of chaos at the Defense Department and multiple allegations of security breaches involving Hegseth. Asked by Moran if he had 100% confidence in Hegseth, the president replied, "I don't have 100% confidence in anything, OK? Anything. Do I have a hundred percent? It's a stupid question."
  • Putin: Trump also acknowledged he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin "wanted to get all of Ukraine, once he went in." He added, "I think if I didn't win the election, he would have gotten all of Ukraine, he would have taken all of Ukraine."
  • Authoritarianism: Asked how he would respond to people who are concerned the country is sliding into authoritarianism, Trump replied, "I would hate them to think that. I'm doing one thing, I'm making America great again."
