Things Got Testy in Trump's '100 Days' Interview on ABC

In addition to his Michigan rally, President Trump gave an interview to ABC News to mark his 100th day in office Tuesday, and it wasn't exactly a friendly one. Words like "contentious" and "testy" were being used to describe Trump's sit-down with Terry Moran, an anchor and senior national correspondent for the network—whom Trump said he picked for the interview because he'd "never heard of" him before. The two clashed on topics including tariffs, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the administration's mass deportation efforts, per outlets including the Independent and the Hill. Some key quotes:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia: While discussing the accidental deportation of Abrego Garcia, Trump sparred with Moran over whether the man had MS-13 tattoos (many have said the photos appearing to show such tattoos have been digitally altered, which Moran pointed out to Trump, to no avail). "They're giving you the big break of a lifetime, you know, you're doing the interview," Trump said during this exchange. "I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you ... but you're not being very nice."