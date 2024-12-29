Dermatologists Raise Eyebrows at New Beef Skincare Trend

Bet you didn't have this one on your TikTok trend bingo card: The buzziest skincare trend on the platform involves whipping up homemade beef tallow creams (or paying big bucks for artisan blends). The New York Times, however, notes that not all dermatologists are on board with the practice.



What doctors say: Dr. Zakia Rahman, a clinical professor of dermatology, told the Times that beef tallow has too much oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid, for the face, and too little linoleic acid, which should make up more content in facial creams. "I give it a thumbs down from the scientific and dermatologic perspective. It could potentially cause acne flares or cause irritation."