Latest Beauty Trend: The 'Morning Shed'

Yet another TikTok beauty trend has gone viral, and with that inevitably comes the commentary. This one involves an overnight hair and skin care routine dubbed the "morning shed" that Vogue writer Sara Radin says requires one to slather on "cleansers, creams, and overnight masks, then put on a bonnet, a mouth guard, a chin strap, and tape over their lips." If you're not already exhausted, the next step comes in the morning, when TikTokkers record the process of removing it all to reveal dewy skin, like a "glazed donut," and bouncy hair.

While the extensive steps taken to achieve and share this fresh-faced look is bound to drum up conversation, Radin warns that some of the tips shared online may actually be harmful in the long run. Concerns include mixing products with ingredients that don't belong together, leaving them on the skin too long, and misusing the straps and tape holding everything in place. "Preparing to sleep with all these agents is very time-consuming and largely unnecessary," dermatologist Sophie Momen tells Healthline. "Drenching the skin in heavy serums and products may block pores and lead to breakouts, while around the delicate eye area, it may cause the formation of milia."

Further, psychologist Dr. Emily Green tells Vogue that adhering to long, inflexible routines can lead to compulsive behavior with "the potential to create a lot of distress and start interfering with making the best overall choices in other parts of your life." A different take: Over at Glamour, Danielle Sinay argues that online critics jumping on the 75 million-plus morning shed posts are simply showing their disdain for feminine rituals and self-care. "Let women enjoy things!" she writes. (TikTok's "loud budgeting" trend appears to have legs.)