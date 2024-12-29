Kim Pledges to Be Tough on US

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un promised to implement the "toughest" anti-US policy, state media reported Sunday, less than a month before President-elect Trump takes office. Trump's return to the White House raises prospects for high-profile diplomacy with North Korea. During his first term, Trump met Kim three times for talks on the North's nuclear program. Many analysts, however, say a quick resumption of Kim-Trump summitry is unlikely as Trump would probably first focus on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the AP reports. North Korea's support for Russia's war against Ukraine also poses a challenge to efforts to revive diplomacy, experts say.

During a five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party that ended Friday, Kim called the US "the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy." Kim said that the US-South Korea-Japan security partnership is expanding into "a nuclear military bloc for aggression." According to the official Korean Central News Agency, he added, "This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how." The agency said Kim set out tasks to bolster military capability through defense technology advancements and stressed the need to improve the mental toughness of North Korean soldiers, per the AP.

The previous meetings between Trump and Kim had not only put an end to their exchanges of fiery rhetoric and threats of destruction, but they developed personal connections. Trump once famously said he and Kim "fell in love." But their talks collapsed in 2019, as they wrangled over US-led sanctions. North Korea has since sharply increased the pace of its weapons-testing activities to build more reliable nuclear missiles targeting the US and its allies. The US and South Korea have responded by expanding their military bilateral drills and also trilateral ones involving Japan, drawing strong rebukes from the North, which views such US-led exercises as invasion rehearsals.