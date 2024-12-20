After 17 Years, Sosa Reconciles With Cubs

After 17 years, the Chicago Cubs have reconciled with their all-time top home run hitter. Sammy Sosa, who hit 545 of his 609 career home runs with the Cubs, has long been suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs, and owners have "long said Sosa would need to apologize and all but admit to taking steroids for the relationship to be mended," Fox News reports. That's exactly what happened on Thursday. In a statement, Sosa stopped short of admitting steroid use but said he did what he could "to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games," ESPN reports. "I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."

Minutes after the statement was released, Sosa was invited to the team's January fan convention for the first time since he retired in 2007. "We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out," Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite."

Sosa, who was with the Cubs from 1992 to 2004, averaged 61 homers and 149 RBI between 1998 and 2001, per MLB.com. Sosa and other players from that era, including Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire, haven't been elected to the Hall of Fame, largely because of allegations of performance-enhancing drug use, ESPN notes. "I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy. I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game," Sosa said in his statement, adding, "I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve."