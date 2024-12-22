Politics / President-elect Trump Trump Tested His Clout, and the Right Defied Him Right flank of his party in Congress rebuffed him on the debt limit, previewing 2025 fights By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 22, 2024 9:10 AM CST Copied President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Now that the dust has settled on the shutdown drama in Washington, one theme in coverage has emerged: President-elect Trump tested the limits of his political clout with the right flank of his party and was quickly rebuffed. It suggests he faces a tougher-than-expected slog in Congress next year. Coverage: Trump demanded that Congress either extend or abolish the debt ceiling to give him freer reign in 2025, but the demand "failed dramatically," per NBC News. Trump even threatened to arrange primary challenges against any Republican who went against him on the debt limit. "On Friday, 170 House Republicans defied him and did just that." The moment "laid bare a disconnect between Mr. Trump and his party that could upend their efforts next year to pass transformative tax and domestic policy legislation with the tiniest of majorities," per a New York Times analysis. Trump doesn't view debt as necessarily a bad thing, but "a number of lawmakers in his party fervently adhere to an anti-spending philosophy that regards debt as disastrous." In an analysis at CNN, Steve Contorno writes that "chaotic episode ... foreshadowed the challenges ahead for Trump as he navigates a narrow House majority and a Senate full of people who expect to outlast the president-elect's four years in Washington." Trump has boasted that his "mandate was massive" after his November win, but he's running up against the political reality that it might not be as big as he hoped. An AP analysis has particularly harsh take: "Trump's decision to inject himself into the budget debate a month before his inauguration also showed that he remains more adept at blowing up deals than making them, and it foreshadowed that his second term will likely be marked by the same infighting, chaos and brinksmanship that characterized his first." The Washington Post also takes a deep dive into what happened, suggesting from an apparent miscommunication between Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson on how hard to push on eliminating the debt limit. "The last-minute scramble recalled several episodes from Trump's first term where he blew up, or nearly blew up, must-pass bills at the last minute," it reads. "And now, "the fallout is poised to carry over into next year as Trump seeks a bargain with GOP hard-liners to get rid of the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts." (More President-elect Trump stories.) Report an error