Trump Tested His Clout, and the Right Defied Him

Now that the dust has settled on the shutdown drama in Washington, one theme in coverage has emerged: President-elect Trump tested the limits of his political clout with the right flank of his party and was quickly rebuffed. It suggests he faces a tougher-than-expected slog in Congress next year. Coverage:

Trump demanded that Congress either extend or abolish the debt ceiling to give him freer reign in 2025, but the demand "failed dramatically," per NBC News. Trump even threatened to arrange primary challenges against any Republican who went against him on the debt limit. "On Friday, 170 House Republicans defied him and did just that."

The moment "laid bare a disconnect between Mr. Trump and his party that could upend their efforts next year to pass transformative tax and domestic policy legislation with the tiniest of majorities," per a New York Times analysis. Trump doesn't view debt as necessarily a bad thing, but "a number of lawmakers in his party fervently adhere to an anti-spending philosophy that regards debt as disastrous."