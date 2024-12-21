His Family Backs Deportations, and That May Include Him

Jaime Cachua came to the US from Mexico as an infant when his mother found work, and as such is here illegally. With President-elect Trump pledging mass deportations, the 33-year-old longtime resident of Rome, Georgia, fears what's to come after Inauguration Day for himself, his wife Jennifer, and their 7-year-old twins, per a profile in the New York Times. What is contributing to Cachua's "rising sense of disorientation" over all this is that he has family members who voted for Trump and the promise of an immigration crackdown. "There's nothing to stop them from rounding me up once he takes office," Cachua recently tried to explain to his father-in-law, Sky Atkins, an animal control and corrections officer who loves his daughter's husband but who voted for Trump, partly because he believes Trump will help stem the number of immigrants from the southern border.