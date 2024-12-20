House Approves Spending Bill Without Raising Debt Ceiling

The House on Friday evening approved the third spending bill brought by Republicans, hours before the government shutdown deadline. The measure still needs the approval of the Senate and President Biden's signature before 12:01am Saturday to keep the government funded for three months. The stripped-down bill cleared the House on a vote of 366 to 34, the Washington Post reports. The measure allocates more than $100 billion in relief to farmers and natural disaster victims, and extends the agriculture policy and anti-poverty law known as the farm bill. The biggest change from the bill defeated Thursday was the removal of the provision to suspend the debt ceiling for two years that President-elect Donald Trump wanted. "What needed to come out of the bill has come out of the bill," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said earlier in the day, referring to the debt limit provision.