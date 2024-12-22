AWOL Congresswoman Found in 'Memory Care' Home

A newspaper in Texas that went looking for a congresswoman who seemed to have vanished from Capitol Hill months ago has discovered that she's been living in a "memory care" facility for seniors. GOP Rep. Kay Granger, 81, became a resident "after having been found wandering lost and confused" in her former neighborhood in Fort Worth, reports Carlos Turcios of the Dallas Express . "This is her home," the director of the senior living facility in Texas tells the newspaper. Granger largely disappeared from the public eye in late July, the month she cast her last vote in Congress, per WCMB . However, her official account on the X platform has remained active.

Journalist Turcios sought her whereabouts to see how she would be voting on the spending bills that caused so much drama in DC, first discovering that her local congressional office appeared to have been closed for good. Granger has represented her 12th congressional district in Tarrant County since 1997. She previously announced she would be retiring at the end of this term, and her seat will be held by former state lawmaker Craig Goldman. The story "highlights need for better reporting on the aging of America's leaders," tweets Brian Mann of NPR. "US lawmakers older than 70 now outnumber those under age 40 by more than 3-to-1."