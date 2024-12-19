Cops: Google Street View Busted a Killer Moving a Body

For the first time in 15 years, a Google Street View vehicle drove through the Spanish village of Tajueco in October 2023, photographing its roadways. The timing couldn't have been better. One of the many images it captured—showing a street deserted apart from a single red car and a man seen leaning into its trunk over a large white bundle—may have now solved a murder case. National Police say the image, published online just two months ago, shows a killer moving the body of his victim, a 33-year-old Cuban man whose decomposed torso was found last week in a cemetery six miles from Tajueco, per the Telegraph .

A cousin reported the unnamed man missing in November 2023 after receiving text messages from his phone, claiming he'd met a woman and planned to leave Spain and dump his phone, per the BBC and Telegraph. The relative was convinced the texts were not sent by the man himself. This week, police announced the Nov. 12 arrests of the man's former romantic partner and her own partner on suspicion of kidnapping, failure to report a missing person, and murder, per the Telegraph. According to reports, the victim had traveled to Tajueco to visit his partner only to find the woman in a relationship with another man.

Police said searches of the suspects' homes and vehicles turned up "elements relevant to the investigation." But they noted it was through Google Street View that investigators "detected a vehicle that could have been used in the course of the crime." Another Google Street View image reportedly shows the silhouette of a person moving a large white bundle in a wheelbarrow. The bundle appears to be "roughly the size of a human body," per the New York Times. Police continue to search for further remains of the Cuban national, identified only by his initials: JLPO. (More murder stories.)