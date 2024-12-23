Gaetz Report Cites Evidence of Statutory Rape

The House Ethics Committee is expected to make public its Matt Gaetz report as early as Monday, but CBS News reports it has obtained a copy in advance. Among the key findings about the former GOP congressman from Florida:

"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," reads the 37-page report.