Gaetz Report Cites Evidence of Statutory Rape

The House Ethics Committee is expected to make public its Matt Gaetz report as early as Monday, but CBS News reports it has obtained a copy in advance. Among the key findings about the former GOP congressman from Florida: "The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," reads the 37-page report. The most serious allegation of "statutory rape" stems from the panel's conclusion that Gaetz paid to have sex with a 17-year-old girl at a 2017 party. "Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex," the panel's report reads. "Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age." Gaetz has denied having sex with a minor. Last week, Gaetz denied any criminal behavior and criticized the report as a smear orchestrated by his political enemies. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life," he tweeted. "I live a different life now." The Justice Department previously opted not to charge Gaetz following its own investigation into allegations of sex trafficking.