Callista Gingrich Gets Trump Nod for Ambassadorship

In Trump's first term, she was ambassador to the Vatican; now he wants her as Switzerland's envoy
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 23, 2024 7:12 AM CST
Callista Gingrich speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 17 in Milwaukee.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Some big news for Callista Gingrich over the weekend: She's been selected by Donald Trump to serve as his ambassador to Switzerland, reports the AP. In a Sunday post on Truth Social, the president-elect said he was "pleased" to make this appointment. "Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump noted. He added that during her previous post, Gingrich "worked to advance and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and provide humanitarian assistance around the World."

The Hill notes that Newt Gingrich has long been a Trump ally, but Callista Gingrich has been openly supportive in her own right: At the Republican National Convention over the summer, she went after President Biden, accusing him of attacking religious freedom, and lauded Trump for installing three Supreme Court justices. Those justices, she said, were "committed to protecting our God-given right to worship," per the New York Times. She thanked Trump later Sunday for placing his trust in her once more, noting on X: "I am truly humbled and honored." (More Callista Gingrich stories.)

