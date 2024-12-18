That Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is Coming Out: Report

CNN reports that House Ethics Committee reversed its decision earlier this month
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 18, 2024 10:35 AM CST
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz is seen at the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Sunday in New York.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The world of Matt Gaetz continues to turn rather swiftly. Citing "multiple sources with knowledge of the matter," CNN reports that the House Ethics Committee voted earlier this month to release the ethics report on the former Republican representative from Florida, erstwhile attorney general nominee, and soon-to-be talk show host. In what CNN calls an "exceedingly rare" move by the committee to reverse course and release a report after a member has left Congress, the panel is expected to do so on the last day of House votes before the holiday recess.

Perhaps the reason behind the change: When the committee voted against releasing the report, Gaetz was President-elect Trump's nominee for attorney general. Since he has withdrawn from consideration for the post, it's likely that at least some Republicans—who initially voted along party lines to keep the report private—changed course and voted with their Democratic counterparts. House Republicans had previously twice blocked Democrats' moves to force the Ethics Committee to release the report, notes CBS News.

The Ethics Committee had no comment on the report. Gaetz released a lengthy tweet in response on Wednesday, noting, among other things: "My 30's were an era of working very hard—and playing hard too. It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now." (More Matt Gaetz stories.)

