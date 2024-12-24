That's No Elephant. That's a Mammoth.

Russian scientists have unveiled what they say is the best-preserved mammoth carcass ever discovered—that of a juvenile dubbed "Yana." The female mammoth, believed to have been about a year old when she died an estimated 50,000 years ago, was discovered this summer in thawing permafrost in Siberia's Yakutia region. Locals "in the right place at the right time" spotted the mammoth in the Batagaika crater, a 260-foot-deep permafrost crater that's been widening with climate change, said Maxim Cherpasov, head of the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory, per the BBC . Noticing the animal "had almost completely thawed out," they built "a make-shift stretcher to lift the mammoth to the surface" so as to protect it from predators, Cherpasov said.

"As a rule, the part that thaws out first, especially the trunk, is often eaten by modern predators or birds," Cherpasov noted. "Even though the forelimbs have already been eaten, the head is remarkably well preserved," with the trunk intact. Yana resembles a small elephant, measuring 4 feet tall and 6.5 feet long, and weighing in at more than 240 pounds, per Reuters. Museum researcher Gavril Novgorodov suspects she got stuck in a swamp and was "thus preserved for several tens of thousands of years." Yana, now undergoing study at Yakutsk's North-Eastern Federal University, adds to a handful of mammoth carcasses previously discovered. Five have been found in Russia and just one in Canada, per the BBC. (More mammoths stories.)