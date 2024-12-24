An NBA Ejection Causes a Stir

NBA ref calls a foul. Incensed player berates ref. Ref ejects player. It's not such an unusual chain of events. But one such ejection on Monday night is getting lots of attention, in part because the optics involved an angry man towering over a much smaller woman, then having to be held back. The details:

The call: Ref Jenna Schroeder called a charging foul on the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, a 7-foot star who quickly confronted her about it. "Embiid was furious, and eventually called for a technical," writes Adam Aaronson in the Philly Voice. "Embiid simply could not contain his fury, leading to another technical, causing him to be ejected from the game."

Watch it all unfold here. (Embiid is wearing a protective mask because he's recuperating from a sinus fracture.)