Trump: I Paused Tariffs Because People Were 'Yippy'

President Trump said Wednesday that he paused most of his "reciprocal" tariffs on other countries because people were getting "yippy" and "afraid." The president said he had been watching the bond market, where there has been a major sell-off, and he thought people were "getting a little queasy," the AP reports. He said that he expects to reach trade deals with most countries, but "nothing's over yet."

Leavitt says tariffs will be held at 10%: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariff rate would be brought down to a universal 10%, a major reduction from the level imposed on imports from many countries in "Liberation Day" tariffs that took effect early Wednesday, the New York Times reports. She spoke to reporters after Trump posted about the pause on Truth Social and stocks soared. Trump said more than 75 countries had called to seek trade deals—but tariffs on imports from China, which brought in retaliatory tariffs, would be raised to 125%.