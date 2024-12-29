One Danger of Walmart: 'Monopsony'

Two new studies suggest that having a Walmart in a particular neighborhood makes that neighborhood poorer, reports the Atlantic. The company and its advocates have long argued that Walmart's cheap prices provide an overall benefit to poor or middle-class families by saving them money on their grocery bills. But the two working papers look at the broader picture of what happens after a Walmart opens, and both challenge the theory, writes Roge Karma.

The first, by two social scientists and two economists, found that the average household in a particular community saw a 6% decline in annual income in the 10 years after a Walmart Supercenter opened there, or the equivalent of about $5,000. "Low-income, young, and less-educated workers suffered the largest losses," writes Karma. The loss outpaces the estimated $3,000 a year that Walmart says it saves in groceries (a figure some economists think is overstated), notes Karma. The study compared communities where a Walmart opened with those that don't have one.