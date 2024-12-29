One Danger of Walmart: 'Monopsony'

Research suggests company pays workers lower wages because they have few local alternatives
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2024 9:30 AM CST
Items to include in holiday dinners are displayed at a Walmart store in Secaucus, New Jersey.   (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)

Two new studies suggest that having a Walmart in a particular neighborhood makes that neighborhood poorer, reports the Atlantic. The company and its advocates have long argued that Walmart's cheap prices provide an overall benefit to poor or middle-class families by saving them money on their grocery bills. But the two working papers look at the broader picture of what happens after a Walmart opens, and both challenge the theory, writes Roge Karma.

  • The first, by two social scientists and two economists, found that the average household in a particular community saw a 6% decline in annual income in the 10 years after a Walmart Supercenter opened there, or the equivalent of about $5,000. "Low-income, young, and less-educated workers suffered the largest losses," writes Karma. The loss outpaces the estimated $3,000 a year that Walmart says it saves in groceries (a figure some economists think is overstated), notes Karma. The study compared communities where a Walmart opened with those that don't have one.

  • The second, by economist Justin Wiltshire, compared communities with a Walmart to those where a proposed Walmart was rejected. Wiltshire found similar results. "Workers in counties where a Walmart opened experienced a greater decline in earnings than they made up for with cost savings, leaving them worse off overall," writes Karma. "Even more interesting, [Wiltshire] finds that the losses weren't limited to workers in the retail industry; they affected basically every sector, from manufacturing to agriculture."
  • One reason for all this is "monopsony," a play on the word "monopoly," explains Karma. It refers to the lower wages Walmart can pay its workers once it becomes established in a community and forces out other potential employers. Wiltshire found that total employment declines by roughly 3% in a given county five years after a Walmart moves in, with most of the job losses in "goods-producing establishments."
