Tesla Board Started Search to Replace Elon Musk: Sources

The Tesla board of directors launched a search for a CEO to replace Elon Musk about a month ago, as Musk devoted much of his time and efforts to the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency, sources tell the Wall Street Journal. The sources say that amid slumping sales and plunging stocks, the board talked to a few executive search firms and narrowed it down to one top choice. But during this time, the board was also telling Musk he needed to be devoting more of his time to Tesla—a demand to which Musk publicly agreed. It's not clear whether that agreement changed the plans to search for a successor, nor is it clear where those plans currently stand.