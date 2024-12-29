Carbon Monoxide Leak Blamed in Trailblazing Model's Death

Dayle Haddon, an actor, activist, and trailblazing former Sports Illustrated model who pushed back against age discrimination by reentering the industry as a widow, has died in a Pennsylvania home from what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning, per the AP. Authorities in Bucks County found Haddon, 76, dead in a second-floor bedroom Friday morning after emergency dispatchers were notified about a person unconscious at the Solebury Township home. A 76-year-old man police identified as Walter J. Blucas of Erie was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators determined that a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused the carbon monoxide leak. About Haddon: