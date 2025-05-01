Children of the Aughts Grew Up With His Learning Tools

They may not know his name, but lots of children who grew up in the aughts honed their reading and phonics skills with his electronic toys. Mike Wood, who created the LeapFrog franchise, died last month at age 72, reports People. Wood had Alzheimer's, and his brother tells the New York Times that he took his own life via physician-assisted suicide in Switzerland, where it's legal. The California resident traveled there before the disease progressed too far. Wood was an attorney who famously devised his first toy to help his young son learn to read in the 1990s. The idea culminated in the 1999 release of the LeapPad, a computer tablet that outsold all other toys in the 2000 holiday season, notes the Times.