Police Seize 7 Tons of Cocaine Buried Under Farm

A pair of vessels that attracted the wrong kind of attention in Spain last week led to a hefty drug bust on a nearby farm. Officials from the nation's Civil Guard say their investigation began Friday when two speedboats were spotted at the mouth of the Guadalquivir River, per CBS News and AFP. Police shadowed the boats to a rural farm in Coria del Rio, about 30 minutes outside of Seville, where they found 7 tons of cocaine hidden in cargo ship containers buried underground.

The Civil Guard posted video of the unearthing of the alleged coke, pulled up package by package out of a hole in the ground. Cops also say they found a pair of stolen vehicles and three weapons, including an assault rifle. Three people have been arrested, and further arrests are possible, per the police agency. The Civil Guard says it's the biggest confiscation of cocaine ever smuggled into the southern part of the country by speedboat.

CBS notes that Spain is "one of the main gateways" into Europe for international drug smugglers. This bust wasn't even the only one there of late: The Olive Press reports on another recent seizure, in the Spanish city of Guadalajara, in which more than 400 pounds of coke and 2 1/2 tons of hashish were found hidden in a shipment of frozen broccoli, bound for the UK. Nine Brits were arrested in that raid. (More Spain stories.)