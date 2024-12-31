Report: Musk Has Hunkered Down in a Mar-a-Lago Cottage

Elon Musk and President-elect Trump aren't just political bedfellows—they're also neighbors, reports the New York Times . The Times reports that since Election Day, sources say Musk has spent much of his time living at Mar-a-Lago in one of the rental cottages on the Florida property. Specifically, he has reportedly been staying in a cottage named Banyan that sits "several hundred feet" from the main house and has previously rented for a minimum of $2,000 a night. It is unclear what financial arrangement Musk and Trump have. The Times notes Mar-a-Lago guests typically pay at the end of their stay, and it's possible Musk's ultimate bill could be discounted or forgiven entirely.

Sources say Musk occupied the cottage from right around Election Day through the run-up to Christmas, and is expected to return in the near-term. At least two of his 11 children and their nannies have accompanied him there. In a message posted to Truth Social on Friday that has been widely read as an intended private message for Musk, Trump wrote, "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!"

The AP digs into what the "Center of the Universe" is like these days, calling Mar-A-Lago "a salon and celebration for his movement" where "the vibe is a mix of south Florida's monied social scene overlaid with the power dynamics of an executive job fair." It gives a rundown of people who have been spotted at the club since Election Day, among them actors Russell Brand and Mel Gibson, Beach Boys member Mike Love, and tech luminaries Tim Cook, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. The AP notes Trump reportedly plays DJ during dinners with friends and family, using a tablet to access a Spotify account and play many of the songs that were heard at his campaign rallies. (More Elon Musk stories.)