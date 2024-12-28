Trump: Bill Gates Asked to Visit Mar-a-Lago

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has traveled to Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks to break bread with Donald Trump, as have Meta's Mark Zuckerberg , Apple's Tim Cook, and, of course, X owner and DOGE chief Elon Musk . Now it looks like another tech giant has requested to pay a visit, at least according to the president-elect. "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote Friday morning on his Truth Social platform. "Bill Gates asked to come, tonight." He then added: "We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!"

The reference to Microsoft's founder possibly heading down to South Florida aside, some are scratching their heads over who Trump was addressing his query to. CNN speculates that the post was meant to be a private message to Musk—the outlet thinks the "we miss you and x" is a reference to Musk's young son X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk often simply calls X, like the name of the social media platform he owns.

Circling back to Gates, it's not clear if he actually is coming to Mar-a-Lago. The Hill notes that the ex-Microsoft CEO has taken issue in the past with Trump, specifically over his rhetoric regarding foreign policy and on how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic while in the Oval Office the first time. Gates did offer his congrats after Trump's November victory, despite his endorsement and donation to a group supporting VP Kamala Harris, and he did meet with Trump shortly after he won the 2016 election. (More President-elect Trump stories.)