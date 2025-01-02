Flight Attendant Dies a Week After Emergency Landing

One week after a Swiss International Air Lines flight made an emergency landing due to smoke in the cabin, a flight attendant who was onboard has died. Flight LX1885 took off from Bucharest headed to Zurich on Dec. 23, but instead was forced to land in Graz, Austria. All 74 passengers were evacuated safely after the landing, but 12 passengers received medical care and two crew members were hospitalized, including the one who died Monday, CBS News reports. "Out of respect for the loved ones, we will not provide detailed information about our employee or the cause of death," the airline said in a statement. Swiss Info calls the tragedy the most serious incident in the airline's 23-year history.

The airline previously said there was apparently a problem with one of the engines, the New York Post reports. "The focus is on the mechanical parts of the aircraft, such as the engine, but also on the use of protective equipment for the cabin crew, known as Protective Breathing Equipment," the airline's previous statement said. "We are all deeply shocked by the death of our beloved colleague," it said in a further statement following its employee's death. "The news leaves us deeply saddened and stunned. Our thoughts are with the young man's relatives, whose pain must be boundless." All passengers who had been hospitalized have since been released. (More Swiss International Air Lines stories.)