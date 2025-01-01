Trump Says He'll Attend Carter Funeral

President-elect Trump confirmed to reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party that he will attend Jimmy Carter's funeral on Jan. 9. "I'll be there. We were invited," Trump said, per Reuters. He declined to say whether he had spoken to any Carter family members since the former president died on Dec. 29. The New York Times notes that attending a predecessor's funeral would be "virtually automatic for any other president-elect," but Trump has skipped the funerals of other major political figures and there was some uncertainty over whether he would be at Carter's state funeral.

House speaker. Asked about Friday's House leadership election, Trump predicted that Mike Johnson would be re-elected as speaker and said he would make calls on his behalf if he needed to. "Almost everybody likes him," Trump said of Johnson, per the Times. "Others are very good, too, but they have 30 or 40 people that don't like them, so that's pretty tough."