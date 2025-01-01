Trump Says He'll Attend Carter Funeral

'We were invited,' he tells reporters at Mar-a-Lago party
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 1, 2025 1:16 PM CST
Trump Says He'll Attend Carter Funeral
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Trump confirmed to reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party that he will attend Jimmy Carter's funeral on Jan. 9. "I'll be there. We were invited," Trump said, per Reuters. He declined to say whether he had spoken to any Carter family members since the former president died on Dec. 29. The New York Times notes that attending a predecessor's funeral would be "virtually automatic for any other president-elect," but Trump has skipped the funerals of other major political figures and there was some uncertainty over whether he would be at Carter's state funeral.

  • House speaker. Asked about Friday's House leadership election, Trump predicted that Mike Johnson would be re-elected as speaker and said he would make calls on his behalf if he needed to. "Almost everybody likes him," Trump said of Johnson, per the Times. "Others are very good, too, but they have 30 or 40 people that don't like them, so that's pretty tough."

  • H-1B visas. Trump denied shifting his stance on H-1B visas for foreign workers, Reuters reports. The president-elect, who has criticized the visas in the past, recently sided with Elon Musk and praised the visas. "I didn't change my mind. I've always felt that we have to have the most competent people in our country," Trump said Tuesday night. "We need smart people coming into our country, and we need a lot of people coming in. We are going to have jobs like we've never had before."
  • Russia. The Times reports that when asked if he planned to meet with Vladimir Putin, Trump "seemed confused about the question" and appeared to refer to a recent meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky instead "There's a traditional meeting," he said. "Some people say we already had that. You know, we met a week and a half ago. But if it's appropriate, I'd like to, you know, like to do that."
