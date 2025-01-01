Report: New Orleans Attacker Had ISIS Flag

The man who drove a truck into a crowd of people in New Orleans' French Quarter in the early hours of New Year's Day had an ISIS flag in the vehicle, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune , citing law enforcement sources. The suspect has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, officials speaking on condition of anonymity tell outlets including the New York Times . The attacker was killed in a firefight with police after the Bourbon Street attack. Ten people were killed and at least 35 others injured in what the FBI says it is investigating as a terrorist attack.

The attacker was dressed in military gear and may have fired a rifle into the crowd as he was running people over, reports WDSU. Sources tell NBC News that officials are still trying to determine Din Jabbar's background and travel history. Law enforcement officials tell the AP that authorities are searching the French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating New Year's Eve during the attack at 3:15am, for potential explosive devices. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Dunca says at least one suspected explosive device was found at the scene.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said agencies including the FBI and the ATF are investigating the attack. "My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they love were killed in this horrific attack," Garland said, per the Times. (More Bourbon Street attack stories.)